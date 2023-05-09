Bismarck Police say they found fentanyl pills in car engine compartment

Fenton Matthew and Dylan Tucker
Fenton Matthew and Dylan Tucker(KFYR)
By Bella Kraft
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Police have arrested two men they say were trafficking fentanyl pills from Detroit to Bismarck and New Town.

Authorities found a bag containing approximately 300 fentanyl pills hidden in the engine compartment of the car Fenton Matthew and Dylan Tucker were in.

Police say both men drove to Detroit to get the drugs and intended to distribute them in Bismarck and New Town.

The value of the pills would be more than $22,500 on tribal lands and more than $10,500 in the Bismarck area.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

50-year-old Sabrina Kraus
UPDATE: Charges upgraded to attempted murder for Mandan woman after standoff
Deadly crash on I-94 at the Red River Bridge between Fargo and Moorhead on Sunday, May 7.
UPDATE: Victim in deadly I-94 crash was local MMA fighter
Triplets Penelope, Madeline and Anastasia
Oh baby! Mandan family adjusts to life with identical triplets
SWAT presence near downtown Mandan
SWAT presence near downtown Mandan Sunday evening
Many mourn the loss of MMA Fighter
F-M Community Mourns Loss of MMA Fighter

Latest News

North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum
Burgum signs remaining bills from 2023 legislative session, including major appropriations bills
Fentanyl pills found in UPS package intended for Bryce Bell
Fentanyl pills seized from UPS package in Burleigh County
ND Governor Doug Burgum
President Burgum? ‘No decisions have been made on 2024′
ND Governor Doug Burgum
President Burgum? ‘No decisions have been made on 2024′