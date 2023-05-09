Bismarck man pleaded guilty to manslaughter for 2022 shooting death

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man pleaded guilty to manslaughter and aggravated assault Tuesday. Burleigh County prosecutors previously charged 27-year-old Kyle Riley with murder.

Authorities say Riley shot and killed 22-year-old Michael Shane in the parking lot of a Bismarck apartment building in March 2022.

A witness said Riley shot out the window of a pickup. Police say Riley knew the victim.

A second person at the scene was treated at the hospital for a gunshot wound to the elbow.

Court documents report that Riley told police he grabbed a gun when Shane reached through the partially open window in his pickup during an argument.

A Burleigh County judge will sentence Riley at a later date.

