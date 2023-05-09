70-year-old New Town man dies following early morning vehicle accident

NEW TOWN, N.D. (KMOT) - A 70-year-old man from New Town passed away after a single vehicle crash early Tuesday morning.

The driver was traveling on Highway 2 around 6:40 a.m. near the town of Ross when his vehicle ran off the road and into a ditch and struck a fence. The man was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

