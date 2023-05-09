60 years and 4 generations later, Double EE Service still booming in Williston

The Evitt family at Double EE Service
The Evitt family at Double EE Service(KFYR)
By Michael Anthony
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A long-standing Williston business is celebrating 60 years in the community this week.

Double EE Service was founded in the basement of RD Evitt in 1963, providing equipment and supplies for the oil and gas industry. Today, the family-operated business features 95-year-old Evitt, his son 63-year-old Russell Evitt II, and his grandson 37-year-old Russell “Boomer” Evitt III. RD’s young great-grandson could also work at Double EE when he’s older.

“It’s a good feeling. It’s been dependent on family since day one,” said RD.

The name “Double EE Service” comes from “Evitt Engineering,” which was RD’s prior business.

“An oilfield company man, I walked into his office one day and he said, ‘Here comes ol’ Double E,’” said RD.

Thirty people are employed at Double EE, which also has locations in Bowman and Belfield.

“You’ve got to provide an environment where a person can grow, and you’ve got to provide a place where they like to be. Our goal is to be the best in customer service,” said Evitt II.

The company is also planning to expand with another building across the street from its Williston location.

The company celebration and training event continues on May 10 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2218 4th Ave West.

