Woman charged with aggravated assault in Mandan

police mandan
By Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 3:12 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan police say an assault led to multiple agencies responding to an apartment near downtown.

Police were called to 2nd Ave NE in Mandan around 4:00 pm yesterday.

The 911 caller said she was stabbed by someone she knows.

Police found the 59-year-old woman with injuries from an assault.

She was taken to the hospital.

West Dakota SWAT was called in to assist because the suspect, 50-year-old Sabrina Kraus, barricaded herself in the apartment.

Police say she continued to make threats.

Kraus was eventually taken into custody.

She’s charged with aggravated assault.

