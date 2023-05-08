Woman charged with aggravated assault in Mandan

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan police say an assault led to multiple agencies responding to an apartment near downtown.

Police were called to 2nd Ave NE in Mandan around 4:00 pm yesterday.

The 911 caller said she was stabbed by someone she knows.

Police found the 59-year-old woman with injuries from an assault.

She was taken to the hospital.

West Dakota SWAT was called in to assist because the suspect, 50-year-old Sabrina Kraus, barricaded herself in the apartment.

Police say she continued to make threats.

Kraus was eventually taken into custody.

She’s charged with aggravated assault.

