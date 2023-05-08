Update to Thursday’s officer-involved shooting in Bismarck

Bismarck officer-involved shooting Thursday(KFYR)
By Bella Kraft
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Police released the name of the man shot by an officer on Thursday, May 4.

Police say 19-year-old Daedyn Lewellyn entered a house on Arlington Drive around 12:45 p.m. Thursday and got into an argument with a resident, pointed a gun and left.

Officers found Lewellyn at the Interstate Loop U-Haul Storage Center. Police say he exited the store with a weapon and an officer shot him.

He was transported to the hospital and his condition remains unknown.

The investigation was turned over to the BCI, and per department protocol, the officer involved was placed on administrative leave.

Previous Coverage: Bismarck Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting

