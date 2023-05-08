SWAT presence near downtown Mandan Sunday evening

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - (UPDATE 8:45 p.m.): Police remain on scene putting police tape up, and are now sending a robot in.

(UPDATE 8:35 p.m.): Morton County Sheriff’s Office, Mandan Police Department and a SWAT presence are confirmed at a scene near downtown Mandan.

Tom Tkach, operations supervisor for the Mandan Police Department Dispatch Center, reports it’s an ongoing incident.

Witnesses say police have been present since approximately 4 p.m. At which point, a witness who wants to remain anonymous reports they saw police with guns drawn, a fire truck and an ambulance on scene.

Tkach says a perimeter has been set in downtown Mandan. He was not able to speak on any injuries at this time as it’s an evolving situation.

