SWAT presence near downtown Mandan Sunday evening

By Emmeline Ivy
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - (UPDATE 8:45 p.m.): Police remain on scene putting police tape up, and are now sending a robot in.

(UPDATE 8:35 p.m.): Morton County Sheriff’s Office, Mandan Police Department and a SWAT presence are confirmed at a scene near downtown Mandan.

Tom Tkach, operations supervisor for the Mandan Police Department Dispatch Center, reports it’s an ongoing incident.

Witnesses say police have been present since approximately 4 p.m. At which point, a witness who wants to remain anonymous reports they saw police with guns drawn, a fire truck and an ambulance on scene.

Tkach says a perimeter has been set in downtown Mandan. He was not able to speak on any injuries at this time as it’s an evolving situation.

Your News Leader will keep you posted with more information as it becomes available.

