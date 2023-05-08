North Dakota schools receiving $5.93 million for mental health and security

(KMVT-NEWS)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Thirteen North Dakota school districts have been awarded $5.93 million in federal mental health and school security grants.

North Dakota was allocated $4.83 million for the grants by the federal Bipartisan Safer Communities Act. Because of strong grant demand from North Dakota schools, the Department of Public Instruction supplemented that amount with other federal funds that are intended for learning loss initiatives, State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler said.

The money was awarded using a competitive process that used districts’ percentages of students living in poverty, chronic absenteeism rates, and high rates of students who were disengaged to identify which districts were most in need of the funds.

The money will be used for a variety of mental health and school security purposes, including school mental health services; prevention of violence, suicide and bullying; training for building relationship skills; conflict resolution and crisis management; and child sexual abuse awareness and prevention.

“The need for this money is significant,” Baesler said. “We were able to set up the application process quickly to distribute these funds as Congress intended, thanks to the great work of our team at NDDPI.”

The Dickinson school district received the largest grant of $1.1 million. The Grand Forks School District receive the second largest amount at $793,045. Six districts were awarded between $400,000 and $800,000. The money will be distributed to schools over three years, beginning with the 2023-2024 school year.

School DistrictGrant
Dickinson$1,108,789
Grand Forks$793,045
Devils Lake$759,002
Rugby$529,000
Drayton$458,667
North Sargent (Gwinner)$450,367
Divide County (Crosby)$418,960
Ellendale$366,791
Grafton$300,372
Solen$279,945
St. John$233,899
Midway (Inkster)$121,778
New Rockford-Sheyenne$110,100
Total$5,930,715

In March, U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said only a fraction of states had begun a process to distribute the money. “That’s unacceptable,” Cardona said. “We’re in a mental health crisis, and we need it to happen.”

The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act was signed into law on June 25, 2022, a month after an 18-year-old former student at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, fatally shot 19 students and two teachers at the school before he was himself killed.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SWAT presence near downtown Mandan
SWAT presence near downtown Mandan Sunday evening
police mandan
Woman charged with aggravated assault in Mandan
One killed in crash on Highway 83 south of Minot
Deer hunting
2023 ND deer season set with about 10,000 fewer licenses
Corey & Amber Volesky
“They deserve justice.” Man on the run accused in fatal crash of Wyndmere couple

Latest News

Science Olympiad Nationals
Bismarck High School students on the road to Science Olympiad Nationals to represent North Dakota
Scott Nelson and Todd Marmon. Marmon caught the paddlefish Friday, weighing in at 74 and a half...
Paddlefish anglers take to the Confluence
Bivalent booster shot
Pandemic declared over as FDA recommends further booster shots
Science olympiad
Science olympiad