New U-Mary track record for Arianna Passeri

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Arianna Passeri jumped herself into the record book in the Marauders’ final track meet before the conference championships. The University of Mary senior set a meet mark at N.D.S.U. sailing 6.04 meters.

“I’ve been long jumping since I’ve been really little and it’s definitely my favorite event. I think my speed helps and that’s why I like running open events like the 400 and the 100 and it’s been a good season,” said Arianna Passeri, U-Mary senior.

Arianna ran a leg on the 4x100 winning relay that also set a meet record. She’s already qualified for the NCAA Division-II National Outdoor Championships in the long jump and that definitely took some pressure off this spring.

“It’s been nice. I can just focus on improving now not worry about, like I can scratch and not have to worry about getting one in but keep going for those big marks and kind of pushing for it,” said Passeri.

The N.S.I.C. Outdoor Meet starts on Thursday in Mankato, MN. The Division-II national meet is in Pueblo, Colorado beginning on May 25.

