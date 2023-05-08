Overnight pursuit in Cass County leads to Man’s arrest and multiple charges

NEAR HORACE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man was arrested after a chase started in Cass County, went into Minnesota and then back to North Dakota.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Department arrested 29-year-old Nikolus Schnellbach of Horace, ND after police say he led deputies on a pursuit near Horace on 45th St. S. and 100th Ave. around 2:40 a.m. on Monday, May 8.

Authorities say they tried to stop a vehicle driven by Schnellbach for a traffic violation but he took off.

The pursuit crossed into Clay County for a brief period; however, Schnellbach crossed back into North Dakota and eventually stopped and surrendered to law enforcement in the St. Benedict area around 3:10 a.m.

No one else was in the vehicle and no property was damaged during the chase.

Schnellbach was transported to the Cass County Jail and booked on multiple charges.

