Local plant stores get ready for Mother’s Day

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The weather is finally starting to turn over a new leaf from the long winter we had to more enjoyable temps. Stores are getting stocked up for spring planting and an important holiday.

Plant stores are starting to bloom just in time for not only spring but their busiest day.

”Mother’s Day is probably our busiest weekend of the year here at Plant Perfect. Everyone is in picking out a basket, a planter or something like that to bring home to mom,” said Plant Perfect Owner Casey McCollum.

Hirsch Floral and Gifts says they sell hundreds of flowers and plants for the holiday. But they need more than just flowers to keep the day going.

”We are always looking for extra drivers just for a couple days, to help spread some smiles,” said Kasey Welch, decorator at Hirsh Floral and Gifts.

While things are in blossoming in stores, bringing the plants outside is a different story. Both stores say people have started planting later due to the long winter and lower temps.

”The biggest thing is what are the low temperatures at for the night. This week, it looks like we are starting to get lows at or above the 50s, so that is all good for having plants outside,” said McCollum.

If you are starting to bring plants outside, popping them in the garage or house for the night can help preserve them until the overnight temperatures warm up.

Mother’s Day is this Sunday, so it’s not too late to start shopping.

