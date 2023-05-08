Inside the new McKenzie County Ag Expo facility

WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KUMV) - The McKenzie County Fair will be held at a brand new, state-of-the-art facility this year.

Crews have been hard at work at the McKenzie County Ag Expo, a 52,000-square-foot building on a 212-acre site. It features a very large exhibit hall and livestock expo area capable of holding many different kinds of events.

“We can do just about anything with this much concrete and the land that we have,” said Chris Kubal, Ag Expo director.

During the fair, the indoor building will provide a temperature-controlled area for 4-H members and their livestock for their shows.

“All our exhibits are inside. We shouldn’t have any more heatstroke rabbits. We’re good to go there,” said Kubal.

The site also features a covered grandstand area that seats up to 2,300 people with several VIP sections.

“It’s a beautiful-sized area. The possibilities out there are endless too. We’ve got four things booked out there as of this year, and we are trying to get about a dozen things booked out there for next year,” said Kubal.

The area has nearly 900 parking spots large enough to cover large trucks. The old fairgrounds had about 100. There will also be up to 100 different camping spots.

The McKenzie County Ag Expo is located about four miles southwest of Watford City and is right off Highway 85.

The McKenzie County Fair starts June 14 and goes until June 17.

