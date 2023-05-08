Dickinson’s new Sanford Sports Complex hosts first softball conference tournament

By Sara Berlinger
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - Dickinson State University hosted its first softball conference tournament at the new Sanford Sports Complex.

The facility features four softball fields, six soccer fields and a concession stand. There are locker rooms and and a training room for athletes.

Dickinson State University Athletic Director Pete Stanton said area high schools and summer leagues will also play on the fields.

“We have a second locker room for Dickinson High which serves as an umpire room when Dickinson State plays, so it’s just a great set up and setting for everyone and a lot for our community to be proud of,” said Stanton.

Stanton said the WDA Tournament will also take place there at the end of the month.

