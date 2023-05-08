Dickinson’s new Sanford Sports Complex hosts first softball conference tournament

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - Dickinson State University hosted its first softball conference tournament at the new Sanford Sports Complex.

The facility features four softball fields, six soccer fields and a concession stand. There are locker rooms and and a training room for athletes.

Dickinson State University Athletic Director Pete Stanton said area high schools and summer leagues will also play on the fields.

“We have a second locker room for Dickinson High which serves as an umpire room when Dickinson State plays, so it’s just a great set up and setting for everyone and a lot for our community to be proud of,” said Stanton.

Stanton said the WDA Tournament will also take place there at the end of the month.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.