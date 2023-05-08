BSC baseball competing for Region XIII title

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck State earned the right to compete for the Region XIII title this week. The Mystics needed to beat Lake Region State over the weekend and it was a sweep.

In the best two of three series, BSC outscored the Royals 20-2. The Mystics have been hitting the ball well. They’ve won 20 of their last 23 games, scoring nine runs or more 19 times and 11 or more runs 10 times. Jaden Scott’s team is hitting .350, which is the sixth-best average in the country.

“We like our lineup, it’s pretty deep, but Will Bachman just won player of the week, he’s been swinging it really, really well, and then JJ Ritter might be the most consistent guy in the conference,” said Jaden Scott, BSC head coach. “Jordan Tucker has been a great table-setter for us this year just getting us started every game and just doing everything and what they’ve been able to do inside and just keep getting better and finding ways to do it in less-than-ideal circumstances has been amazing to watch.”

With the weather starting to warm up, the athletes say it’s finally beginning to feel like a normal season even though it’s about over.

“Being outside every chance that we don’t take it for granted, you know, seeing the ball out of the hand, off the bat outside has definitely been way better than seeing it inside,” said JJ Ritter, BSC outfielder/DH.

Bismarck State finished second in the Mon-Dak during the regular season, and it is the two seed for the region tournament. The Mystics play Dakota Country Tech on Saturday instead of Friday in Miles City. It’s been postponed a day due to the forecast. The Pioneers are the host because they had the best record in the conference.

