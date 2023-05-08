AI-driven software helps Sanford predict and prepare for staffing needs

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Artificial Intelligence is the latest wave of technology that some industries are using for operational benefits.

Sanford is now using an AI-driven software called LAMP that helps predict and prepare for staffing needs. The program looks at Sanford’s history and trends to predict when staffing is needed the most.

“It kind of gives us a picture and a view going forward as to where our peaks and valleys are for volume and how we can really arrange staffing around those peaks and valleys appropriately,” said Theresa Larson, the vice president of nursing and clinical services at Sanford.

The health care facility is also looking to enhance the tool to reduce the amount of manual efforts used currently such as time needed for team leaders to schedule staff. Sanford is also hoping the tool can help prepare for other future staffing needs.

“We’re working on right now is what is our turnover of nurses. How is our recruitment of nurses and what are we going to need say three months from now, six months from now, a year or two years, so that we can constantly stay on top of what is that replacement factor that we need,” Larson said.

Larson says with healthcare changing frequently the AI program will be an essential tool in the future.

