Students’ waterfowl artwork selected as ND state winners, move on for potential to become a national stamp

Waterfowl artwork selected as ND state winners
Waterfowl artwork selected as ND state winners(KFYR)
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakotans are big on their fish and wildlife conservation efforts. A program designed to teach K-12 students about its importance has selected winners in their annual, national art contest.

The Junior Duck Stamp Program was established in 1989 and is centered on an annual art contest encouraging students to explore their natural world. Teachers instructed participants to select a native waterfowl to depict in their artwork.

Judges selected entries at the Audubon National Wildlife Refuge on March 30. They selected a winner from four different age groups.

At an awards ceremony held at the Heritage Center in Bismarck on May 6, first place winner Christopher Dunnigan said winning brought out a lot of feelings.

“Emotional. Emotional and excited,” said fifth-grader Christopher Dunnigan.

All North Dakota winning artwork will be displayed across the state throughout the year at national wildlife refuges, events, zoos, shopping malls, schools, Fargo Scheels and other locations.

Plus, their artwork will move on to compete against winners from all 50 states, D.C. and four U.S. territories. The national winner’s artwork will be turned into a stamp.

For more information, contact the North Dakota Junior Duck Stamp Coordinator by emailing: colleen_graue@fws.gov.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The trial is the third in recent weeks over how Kansas troopers conduct stops.
Lawsuit begins over patrol tactic known as ‘Kansas two step’
One killed in crash on Highway 83 south of Minot
Dr. Tom Arnold
Dickinson doctor retires after almost 8,000 deliveries
Kevin Costner poses for photographers upon arrival at the UK launch of the streaming site...
Hit series ‘Yellowstone’ coming to an end
The fire was mostly knocked down within a couple of hours, but crews worked to prevent it from...
Fire destroys shop on farm near Burlington

Latest News

What you should know before swiping those cards this holiday season.
Small businesses feel impact of credit card swipe fees
Granville Junkaholics
Granville Junkaholics turn your trash into treasure, promote upcycling
Babesiosis tick disease
Babesiosis tick disease becoming more widespread in the US
minot literacy
Book sale in Minot to help provide literacy tutoring