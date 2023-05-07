Students’ waterfowl artwork selected as ND state winners, move on for potential to become a national stamp

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakotans are big on their fish and wildlife conservation efforts. A program designed to teach K-12 students about its importance has selected winners in their annual, national art contest.

The Junior Duck Stamp Program was established in 1989 and is centered on an annual art contest encouraging students to explore their natural world. Teachers instructed participants to select a native waterfowl to depict in their artwork.

Judges selected entries at the Audubon National Wildlife Refuge on March 30. They selected a winner from four different age groups.

At an awards ceremony held at the Heritage Center in Bismarck on May 6, first place winner Christopher Dunnigan said winning brought out a lot of feelings.

“Emotional. Emotional and excited,” said fifth-grader Christopher Dunnigan.

All North Dakota winning artwork will be displayed across the state throughout the year at national wildlife refuges, events, zoos, shopping malls, schools, Fargo Scheels and other locations.

Plus, their artwork will move on to compete against winners from all 50 states, D.C. and four U.S. territories. The national winner’s artwork will be turned into a stamp.

For more information, contact the North Dakota Junior Duck Stamp Coordinator by emailing: colleen_graue@fws.gov.

