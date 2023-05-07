Small businesses feel impact of credit card swipe fees

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Using a credit or debit card is more convenient for a lot of people. No more carrying around change and worrying about lost paper bills; not to mention the ability to shop online.

Small businesses around the country, however, are getting stifled with the fees the companies charge. According to the National Association of Convenience Stores, the cost to accept credit cards increased 44% in 2022, for a total of $19.5 billion dollars in the convenience and fuel retailing industries alone.

Jared Scheeler, who owns several convenience stores across western North Dakota, said the cost of accepting cards is impossible to ignore.

“It was over $600,000 in swipe fees which is just an astounding amount. I can’t even wrap my head around how big of a number that is because it’s such a big expense for me,” said Scheeler, owner of HUB convenience stores,

Scheeler said he’s happy to pay for the convenience of accepting card payments, but the fees for small businesses like his are beyond reasonable, which is why many are now passing the fees on to customers.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.