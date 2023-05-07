Granville Junkaholics turn your trash into treasure, promote upcycling

By Crystal Kwaw
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GRANVILLE, N.D. (KMOT) – When most of us are done with something, we often throw it away.

But Granville Junkaholics says they’ll take your pieces if you think it’s worthless.

Kolette Kramer, co-owner of Granville Junkaholics urges people to not throw their things away, because they don’t want it to end up in a landfill.

She said your junk might be treasure for someone else.

Some of the vendors at the event recreated, repurposed, and upcycled previous junk to sell.

“We have people coming to look for trim or boards to make a whole new piece out of. We have people coming to look for jewelry, history,” said Kramer.

They also save spot for vendors with new items in their events.

Their next one at the State Fairgrounds will be Saturday, Oct. 7.

