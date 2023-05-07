Book sale in Minot to help provide literacy tutoring

Minot Literacy book sale
Minot Literacy book sale(Minot Literacy)
By Haley Burchett
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - This weekend in Minot, you have the chance to find your next great book to read and support those who are learning to read and write along the way.

Minot Literacy is hosting a book sale in the East Room at the Adult Learning Center in Minot. 1609 4th Ave NW.

As a United Way partner agency, they rely heavily on community support and fundraisers.

The sale started Saturday, but if you missed it, you still have time. It will also run from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.

Proceeds will go directly to fund the free tutoring program they provide to the public.

“It is one on one, sit down, help you, whatever that is, whatever your goal is to meet regarding literacy,” says Angelina Edison, Executive Director and Program Coordinator for Minot Literacy Volunteers.

You can donate money or books at the Minot Adult Learning Center. For monetary donations, please provide check only.

