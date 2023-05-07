Bismarck woman from England discusses King Charles III Coronation

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - King Charles and Queen Camilla were officially crowned during a Coronation ceremony that dates back thousands of years. Celebrations were taking place not only in London, but back in the United States as well.

Over 4,000 miles away from London in Bismarck, Beverley Keesey and her daughter Noreen were watching this historic event unfold from the comfort of their living room.

It’s been 70 years since a British Monarch was crowned.

“Very few people had TVs in that time,” said Beverley.

And while technology has transformed the way people see it today, the ceremony hasn’t changed a bit.

“A lot of the neighbors crowded in and tried to watch. I was pretty much in the back, so I didn’t see a lot of it,” said Beverley.

Back then, Beverley was living in Kent, England. Now 86-years old and a U.S. Citizen, she still feels the ties to her home country.

“It’s incredible that we can get together and watch something half the world away and talk about what’s happening. One of the things I think is really cool is as we are having conversations, we have the power to find answers,” said Noreen Keesey, Beverley’s daugther.

It is no secret that King Charles popularity has gone up and down over the years due to his divorce from Princess Diana and other incidents. Although Beverley is not a huge fan, she says we need to give the King a chance to lead and admires this about him.

“I did admire that he worked really hard for the royal family and for England. He had a lot of worthy causes,” said Beverley.

As Beverley watches the future of the Royal Family formally take his place, she’s remembering the last time she saw this ceremony play out. Now, she gets to see it in full color.

“I’m very proud of the way Britain handles these affairs, everything runs so smoothly and effortlessly,” said Beverley.

But for now, Beverley and her daughter will raise their glass to the new King and celebrate this historic moment.

King Charles is now the oldest monarch to take the British throne.

