Bismarck Public Schools names four new assistant principals

Four new assistant principals
Four new assistant principals(KFYR)
By Bella Kraft
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Students at Bismarck Public Schools will soon be on summer break, but the district still has education on their mind. Four new assistant principals have been named for Century and Legacy High Schools.

John Heinrich has been a Spanish teacher in the district since 2016 and will now be an assistant principal at Legacy. Heinrich will be joined in the position by Emily Jacobsen. She recently served as the dean of students at Legacy.

The district selected Codi Feland and Tim Jacobsen to be assistant principals at Century. Feland began her teaching career at Century in 2009 and was serving as the dean of students before being promoted. Jacobsen previously taught physical education at Century. He has been with the district for 23 years.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The trial is the third in recent weeks over how Kansas troopers conduct stops.
Lawsuit begins over patrol tactic known as ‘Kansas two step’
One killed in crash on Highway 83 south of Minot
Dr. Tom Arnold
Dickinson doctor retires after almost 8,000 deliveries
Kevin Costner poses for photographers upon arrival at the UK launch of the streaming site...
Hit series ‘Yellowstone’ coming to an end
The fire was mostly knocked down within a couple of hours, but crews worked to prevent it from...
Fire destroys shop on farm near Burlington

Latest News

What you should know before swiping those cards this holiday season.
Small businesses feel impact of credit card swipe fees
Waterfowl artwork selected as ND state winners
Students’ waterfowl artwork selected as ND state winners, move on for potential to become a national stamp
Granville Junkaholics
Granville Junkaholics turn your trash into treasure, promote upcycling
Babesiosis tick disease
Babesiosis tick disease becoming more widespread in the US