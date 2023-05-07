Bismarck Public Schools names four new assistant principals

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Students at Bismarck Public Schools will soon be on summer break, but the district still has education on their mind. Four new assistant principals have been named for Century and Legacy High Schools.

John Heinrich has been a Spanish teacher in the district since 2016 and will now be an assistant principal at Legacy. Heinrich will be joined in the position by Emily Jacobsen. She recently served as the dean of students at Legacy.

The district selected Codi Feland and Tim Jacobsen to be assistant principals at Century. Feland began her teaching career at Century in 2009 and was serving as the dean of students before being promoted. Jacobsen previously taught physical education at Century. He has been with the district for 23 years.

