Babesiosis tick disease becoming more widespread in the US

By Maiya Fleck
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Tick season is here, and that means it’s time to pull out the insect repellant.

A new tick-borne disease called Babesiosis is becoming more widespread in the U.S., according to the CDC.

Babesiosis is caused by a parasite in ticks that they can pass on to humans. Symptoms include headache, fever, chills and body aches. The parasite infects red blood cells and kills them.

Amanda Bakken with the North Dakota Department of Health says it can be hard to detect the disease in healthy people, and doctors sometimes misdiagnose it.

“All tick-borne diseases are on the rise in the United States right now. They’re on the rise, particularly in northeast Minnesota and Wisconsin. I think they’ve come up about 25% in the last 10 or so years,” said Bakken.

North Dakota is a low-incident state. Minnesota and Wisconsin have a higher rate because of their population of deer ticks.

Residents can report unusual ticks to the North Dakota Department of Health so they can identify them.

