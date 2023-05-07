2023 ND deer season set with about 10,000 fewer licenses

BISMARCK, N.D. - North Dakota’s 2023 deer season is set. 53,400 deer gun licenses were made available to hunters in this year’s deer lottery, 10,800 fewer than last year.

“We have a pretty good reduction in deer licenses, probably mainly because the winter, and also a little bit to do with the condition of deer as they came into winter. Obviously, the better reserves they have, the better they’ll last through a winter, but this winter was six months, essentially of winter, and that doesn’t happen to us very often,” said Casey Anderson, North Dakota Game and Fish wildlife division chief.

Whitetail deer populations were slowly heading in the right direction after the winters of 2009, ‘10, ‘11, but the combination of a major EHD Outbreak in 2021 in central North Dakota and this year’s extreme winter conditions impacted their populations.

“Statewide whitetail populations are obviously down, but it wasn’t equal across the state, especially the way winter came across the state. You know, that southeast quarter of the state was probably the worst,” said Anderson.

Historic blizzards and extreme winter conditions were also hard on mule deer populations.

“The mule deer surveys, we just completed flying, and they are down across the Badlands about 26% to 29%,” said Anderson.

How do big game biologists come up with the number of licenses to make available to hunters aside from aerial surveys?

“We use harvest surveys that we send to hunters. And then also just field observations, field observations from our game wardens, from our other staff. And then our folks work with quite a few folks on the ground, on the landscape throughout winter. And we get a pretty good picture of what winter die offs look like and things like that,” said Anderson.

It’s going to take some help from a higher source to get deer populations heading in the right direction.

“The biggest thing is going to be Mother Nature is going to need to give us some help. We get another winter like this, and we’ll be struggling as far as wildlife goes. But really, it’s habitat. Habitat is going to tell you how fast they bounce back,” said Anderson.

You can apply for a deer gun license at gf.nd.gov. The deadline is June 7.

