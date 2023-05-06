Woman seriously injured after car catches fire after crash

Police lights
Police lights(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Zoë Jones
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
NELSON COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 33-year-old woman is injured after she crashed her car and it caught on fire.

According to police, the woman, who is from McVille, N.D., was driving a 2005 GMC westbound on Highway 15.

At mile marker 76, approximately 3 miles east of Pekin, the vehicle left the roadway, entered the south ditch, rolled, came to rest on it’s wheels, and caught fire.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt, which caused her to be ejected from the vehicle. She was transported from the scene by ambulance with serious injuries.

She was charged with a DUI.

The crash is currently under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Valley News Live will continue to bring updates as details become available.

