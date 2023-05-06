Ward, Mountrail Counties working on joint highway improvement project

WARD & MOUNTRAIL COUNTIES, N.D. (KMOT) – Ward and Mountrail counties’ highway departments are taking on a joint project.

Mountrail and Ward engineer staff discussed improving county road 14 in Ward, county road 10 in Mountrail, and the road between.

Dana Larsen, Ward County Engineer, says they’re both arriving on the same page.

He says they’re coordinating funding, the materials they’ll use and their timeframe.

“If Mountrail County was to improve their segment to pavement, and we have a gravel section in between, that would be very difficult for the traveling public,” said Larsen. Larsen says the department is hoping to start that road construction in two to three years.

He estimates Mountrail county’s portion may cost about $20 million and Ward county’s section about $6 million.

