Ward, Mountrail Counties working on joint highway improvement project

Ward, Mountrail Counties working on joint highway improvement project
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARD & MOUNTRAIL COUNTIES, N.D. (KMOT) – Ward and Mountrail counties’ highway departments are taking on a joint project.

Mountrail and Ward engineer staff discussed improving county road 14 in Ward, county road 10 in Mountrail, and the road between.

Dana Larsen, Ward County Engineer, says they’re both arriving on the same page.

He says they’re coordinating funding, the materials they’ll use and their timeframe.

“If Mountrail County was to improve their segment to pavement, and we have a gravel section in between, that would be very difficult for the traveling public,” said Larsen. Larsen says the department is hoping to start that road construction in two to three years.

He estimates Mountrail county’s portion may cost about $20 million and Ward county’s section about $6 million.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The trial is the third in recent weeks over how Kansas troopers conduct stops.
Lawsuit begins over patrol tactic known as ‘Kansas two step’
Capitol
ND Legislature passes wrong version of final bill
Kevin Costner poses for photographers upon arrival at the UK launch of the streaming site...
Hit series ‘Yellowstone’ coming to an end
Line dancing
Boot scootin’ good time; line dancing makes a comeback
Dr. Tom Arnold
Dickinson doctor retires after almost 8,000 deliveries

Latest News

The zoo currently has one resident Amur leopard but are looking to add more as part of a...
New Amur leopard habitat opens at Roosevelt Park Zoo
If you want to take part, visit the Minot Area Chamber EDC website and click the "get...
Minot Area Chamber EDC “Making a Way” for newcomers to the Magic City
Minot Area Chamber EDC “Making a Way” for newcomers to the Magic City
Minot Area Chamber EDC "Making a Way" for newcomers to the Magic City
Cute! Roosevelt Park Zoo welcomes Sprite, a Scottish Highland calf
Cute! Roosevelt Park Zoo welcomes Sprite, a Scottish Highland calf
New Amur leopard habitat at the Roosevelt Park Zoo
New Amur leopard habitat opens at Roosevelt Park Zoo