One killed in crash on Highway 83 south of Minot

By Joe Skurzewski
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WARD COUNTY, N.D. (KMOT) – A 32-year-old Kansas man was killed in a crash Saturday morning on Highway 83 roughly 14 miles south of Minot.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a 25-year-old woman from Minot Air Force Base was headed south in an SUV shortly before 11:45 a.m.

Investigators said the man was headed north in a sedan, and turned to head west on Highway 23. The patrol said the SUV collided with the sedan.

The driver of the sedan was pronounced dead on the scene.

The SUV driver and her two passengers were taken to Trinity Hospital for minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

