New Amur leopard habitat opens at Roosevelt Park Zoo

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The Roosevelt Park Zoo officially unveiled its Amur leopard habitat to the community Friday.

The zoo cut the ribbon on this third of three big cat habitats.

The zoo currently has one resident Amur leopard but are looking to add more as part of a conservation program.

Zoo Director, Jeff Bullock shared his enthusiasm for the new habitat with everyone in attendance.

The Chamber of Commerce as well as Minot Parks Executive Director Ron Merritt congratulated Jeff and his zookeeping staff.

“It really will close the chapter on these projects, and we’ll be opening new chapters for projects that are gonna come, really as a result of the flood mitigation project,” said Bullock.

Ackerman Estvold’s goal is to have all the construction documents for the flood project completed by July. Expectations for Fall will be changes to the bongo and zebra habitats.

This project will largely affect the zoo’s northern trail locations starting next Spring.

