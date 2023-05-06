BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Native women face murder rates higher than 10 times the national average, and four out of five American Indian women will experience some form of violence in their lifetimes, according to the Department of Justice.

Friday is Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls Day, a day to meant to raise awareness and reduce violent crime against Native women.

“The fact that our women and girls are being murdered at a higher rate than any other ethnicity is alarming. And should be alarming not just for our people, but for all people,” said Rep. Jayme Davis, D-Rolette.

Members of Congress introduced a resolution recognizing Friday as MMIWG Day. It also urges the Department of Justice to conduct a new study to ensure up-to-date statistics are made public. It’s been seven years since the last federal study on the matter was published.

Rep. Davis encourages women to participate in a Turtle Mountain IMPACT self defense course. They will host a three-day workshop July 7-9, where they’ll learn to develop skills to respond to potentially dangerous situations.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.