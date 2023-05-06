Minot Area Chamber EDC “Making a Way” for newcomers to the Magic City

Minot Area Chamber EDC “Making a Way” for newcomers to the Magic City
By Haley Burchett
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Moving to a new city can be overwhelming, making it difficult to meet new people.

The Minot Area Chamber EDC is “making a way” to connect those planning to relocate with current residents based on their interests.

The program is called “Wayfinders” and it came out of the Find the Good Life in North Dakota campaign.

Minot was chosen specifically for the pilot project.

If you want to take part, visit the Minot Area Chamber EDC website and click the “get connected” button.

Employers are also encouraged to seek talent through this resource by going through the Employers page.

Those interested in being a wayfinder should visit the “become a wayfinder” page.

“Wayfinders, we’re going to help them find their way, help them find their way to Minot, find a great life here in the Magic City, and as a Wayfinder we just want to be here to help, because we all have found love in the Magic City,” said Rianne Kuhn, a volunteer for the Minot Area Chamber EDC.

The chamber is using all social media platforms to inform the public about this. They are asking locals to please share this initiative with as many people as possible.

