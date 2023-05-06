Fire destroys shop on farm near Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.D. (KMOT) – A fire on a farm just north of Burlington Saturday afternoon prompted a response from several area departments.

A call came in around 3:30 p.m. of a fire at a shop at the farm, according to Burlington Rural Fire Chief Karter Lesmann.

Lesmann said crews from Burlington, Des Lacs, Minot Rural, Carpio, Glenburn, and Minot Air Force Base responded, as well as Ward County deputies.

The fire was mostly knocked down within a couple of hours, but crews worked to prevent it from spreading to nearby fields.

The shop was used to house various equipment. No people or animals were hurt.

Authorities did not release a cause of the fire, though the farm owner indicated that a side-by-side vehicle inside the shop that was recently driven started on fire.

Lesmann said a crew from Burlington will monitor the scene overnight, as manure piles continue to smolder.

