Cute! Roosevelt Park Zoo welcomes Sprite, a Scottish Highland calf

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The Roosevelt Park Zoo has welcomed a new member to its family.

Sprite is a Scottish Highland calf, born to parents Sage and Sully. The female calf got its name from its energy levels soon after being born.

Sprite has remained very energetic while nursing and growing alongside mom and dad.

The Scottish Highland cattle are a favorite among the zookeeping staff because they all have names that begin with “S.”

With each new year, creativity spikes as the zoo workers team up to name the calves.

“Sprite was named after the fact that she was a sprite calf, running around and very active when she was born so the keepers were super excited to name her Sprite,” said Brandi Clark, Zoo Curator.

Visitors are welcome to visit Sprite at the Scottish Highland Cattle habitat on the North Trail across the bridge, next to the camels.

