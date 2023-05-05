Williston woman sentenced to four years in prison in apartment shooting

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) – The courts sentenced a Williston woman to four years in prison Friday for her involvement in a June 2021 shooting.

Prosecutors charged 23-year-old Latikqua Anderson in 2021 with conspiracy to murder, a class AA felony. She changed her plea to guilty in July 2022.

Police arrested Anderson, along with Eddie Anderson III, Dekendrick Williams and Darrius Williams-Abrams in 2021 following a shooting at the Windscape Apartments.

Latikqua Anderson will also face five years of probation, according to the sentence.

