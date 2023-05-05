Velva celebrates Iris Swedlund in library renaming

VELVA, N.D. (KMOT) - The Velva Public Library now bears the name of one of its longtime librarians.

Community members gathered together Thursday to unveil the new name--the Iris Swedlund School and Public Library.

The Velva school gym was in the retired librarian’s favorite color.

Swedlund, who retired in 2013 but continues to work as a substitute, says her colleagues and kids were keeping the ceremony a secret.

She recalled getting the news three weeks ago and said she cried for two days.

“I just felt that I did a job that I loved and I’m telling you, there’s nobody more supportive than the Velva people and I always have new ideas,” said Swedlund.

She’s previously gotten awarded as teacher of the year and librarian of the year.

