Toby Schweitzer - Promoted to St. Mary’s Head Coach

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Dan Smrekar was the head football coach at St. Mary’s for 45-years. Toby Schweitzer has been alongside Smrekar since 1991 and today he was tabbed as the guy to take over the program. In addition to his decades of coaching, Toby played for the Saints in the 80s and he was a ball boy for St. Mary’s games in the 70s. It’s Schweitzer’s first opportunity to be a head coach.

Toby Schweitzer, St. Mary’s Head Football Coach, “just the shape that he left the program in would attract anybody. He’s got things cooking down in the Junior High level. He’s got kids coming out up at the High School level, of course, we’re a partnership, I had something to do with it too. It’s a really nice program. It’s a good football job and I still have a little energy left in me for a few years so I hope to be here for a long while and continue what Dan has started.”

Schweitzer says he grew up just three blocks from Hughes Field in Bismarck and he’s been around the program ever since.

Toby is a Marauders original, meaning he was a member of the first football team at the University of Mary and he’s in the U-Mary Hall of Fame.

