Schweitzer named new football coach at SMCHS

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Toby Schweitzer is the head football coach for Saint Mary’s Central High School. The school announced the hire on its Facebook page Friday morning.

“I’d like to thank Dan Smrekar for his commitment to this program and all that he has taught me. I look forward to keeping the SAINTS football tradition strong and continuing the legacy of our team. This is something I have dreamed about since I was the ball-boy back in 1975 for the Head Coach Joe Cichy and his Assistant Coach, Dan Smrekar. St. Mary’s football has been good to me as a player and a coach - and now as the Head Coach, I want to keep the program strong, long into the future. I’d like to thank my family for their incredible support of my passion for coaching. Thank you to all of our students, families, alumni and all of the dedicated SAINTS fans who continue to support our football team. I can’t wait to see you all at Smrekar Field for SMCHS vs. Minot on August 25!,” says SMCHS Head Football Coach Toby Schweitzer.

Coach Schweitzer played for the SAINTS from 1981-1984 and has been coaching at SMCHS since the fall of 1991, most recently the Defensive Coordinator with Dan Smrekar.

