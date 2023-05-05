“They deserve justice.” Man on the run accused in fatal crash of Wyndmere couple

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Loved ones are speaking out in search for justice after the man charged with hitting and killing a Wyndmere couple on Highway 11 last May was given a low bond and is now on the run..

The wounds still haven’t healed for those who loved Corey and Amber Volesky.

“I will never have friends like that again. I will never have a bond or relationship like that ever again,” Allison Pankow said.

The pair loved hunting and fishing, and a good auction sale. They were a couple their friends say was just as in love when they died as they were when they exchanged vows 10 years ago.

“They did everything together. They were never apart,” Neeley Wallock said.

“They were two peas in a pod,” Pankow said.

Their love story ended tragically May 28, 2022 after court documents say Eguiza hit the couple from behind, who was on a motorcycle, in his pickup. Documents say Eguiza then fled the scene on foot and called a friend to pick him up.

Roberto Eguiza (KVLY)

“He didn’t call 911, he left the scene, he lied to law enforcement,” Darcy Block-Nelson said.

“They weren’t given a chance. They were left there like a racoon,” Pankow said.

“They were left there life roadkill,” Wallock said.

Richland County Judge Bradley Cruff later set Eguiza’s bond at 10 percent of $10,000, which is a decision the three women say they still don’t understand. A warrant is out for Eguiza after he failed to show up to a pre-trial hearing Monday, May 1.

“You took two lives, like, where is the justice in that?” Block-Nelson said.

“You have the firefighters that were on scene that night, the EMS responders, the police department and the state troopers who worked terribly hard to get him, then you have the family and friends; It’s a slap in the face to everybody,” Pankow said.

While Eguiza initially showed up for court dates, officials say no one has been able to get in touch with him in at least a month.

“He did exactly what we thought he was going to do,” Block-Nelson said.

The Volesky’s loved ones say they don’t know if Eguiza will ever be caught, but say that won’t stop them from fighting for Corey and Amber every day.

“They deserve justice,” Block-Nelson said.

If you have information on Eguiza’s whereabouts, you’re urged to call authorities immediately.

