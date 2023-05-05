Plea agreement reached for Williston man charged with possession of child pornography

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Prosecutors say they have reached a plea agreement with a Williston man charged with possession of child pornography.

As part of the agreement, Morgan Tanner pleaded guilty Friday to 28 counts of possession and two counts of promoting an obscene performance. Twenty-eight more charges including one count of gross sexual imposition were dismissed.

In 2021, police said Tanner was arrested after a tip was received that explicit material was uploaded by usernames belonging to Tanner. Later analysis by law enforcement showed that Tanner had uploaded two videos that involved acts of child sexual abuse and also had a dropbox account that contained pornographic material.

A pre-sentence investigation has been ordered by the court.

Sentencing is scheduled for August 24.

