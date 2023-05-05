People learn to spot severe weather from NWS Meteorologist

Meteorologist John Martin
Meteorologist John Martin(KFYR-TV)
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If you’ve ever been out to the airport and seen a giant white ball on metal stilts, you were probably a bit intrigued.

The building beneath it houses the Bismarck National Weather Service team.

But Thursday, Meteorologist John Martin headed down to the Mandan Rural Fire Department to meet you in your neighborhoods to help spot severe weather.

As the weather warms up, different meteorological events create different kinds of severe weather - things like tornados, flash flooding and severe thunderstorms.

The purpose of Martin’s meeting was to teach people how to spot these events so that they can protect themselves.

Martin says the mission of the NWS is to protect life and property by issuing weather watches and warnings.

He explained watches mean all the ingredients are in place for a severe weather event to happen.

A warning means the severe weather event is either happening or about to happen.

“We’ll never be able to stop damage from storms. We’ll never be able to stop people being injured or, unfortunately, people being killed in severe storms. We want to do our best to bring those numbers down as low as we can get them,” said Warning Coordination Meteorologist with National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) National Weather Service in Bismarck John Martin.

Martin says he will have about 15 more of these talks scheduled across western and central North Dakota.

Everyone is welcome to attend the free talks.

For more information, visit the National Weather Service website and click the blue link at the top of the page that reads “NWS is in your Neighborhood - 2023 Skywarn Sessions Calendar.”

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The trial is the third in recent weeks over how Kansas troopers conduct stops.
Lawsuit begins over patrol tactic known as ‘Kansas two step’
Capitol
ND Legislature passes wrong version of final bill
Uhaul shooting
Bismarck Police are investigating an officer involved shooting
ND Tax Commissioner Brian Kroshus
A closer look at ND’s property and income tax cuts
Line dancing
Boot scootin’ good time; line dancing makes a comeback

Latest News

Science Olympiad Nationals
Bismarck High School students on the road to Science Olympiad Nationals to represent North Dakota
Deer numbers down
Deer licenses down more than 10,000
Schweitzer named new football coach at SMCHS Photo courtesy: Light of Christ Catholic Schools...
Schweitzer named new football coach at SMCHS
Scott Nelson and Todd Marmon. Marmon caught the paddlefish Friday, weighing in at 74 and a half...
Paddlefish anglers take to the Confluence