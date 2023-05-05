People learn to spot severe weather from NWS Meteorologist

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If you’ve ever been out to the airport and seen a giant white ball on metal stilts, you were probably a bit intrigued.

The building beneath it houses the Bismarck National Weather Service team.

But Thursday, Meteorologist John Martin headed down to the Mandan Rural Fire Department to meet you in your neighborhoods to help spot severe weather.

As the weather warms up, different meteorological events create different kinds of severe weather - things like tornados, flash flooding and severe thunderstorms.

The purpose of Martin’s meeting was to teach people how to spot these events so that they can protect themselves.

Martin says the mission of the NWS is to protect life and property by issuing weather watches and warnings.

He explained watches mean all the ingredients are in place for a severe weather event to happen.

A warning means the severe weather event is either happening or about to happen.

“We’ll never be able to stop damage from storms. We’ll never be able to stop people being injured or, unfortunately, people being killed in severe storms. We want to do our best to bring those numbers down as low as we can get them,” said Warning Coordination Meteorologist with National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) National Weather Service in Bismarck John Martin.

Martin says he will have about 15 more of these talks scheduled across western and central North Dakota.

Everyone is welcome to attend the free talks.

For more information, visit the National Weather Service website and click the blue link at the top of the page that reads “NWS is in your Neighborhood - 2023 Skywarn Sessions Calendar.”

