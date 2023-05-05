Pandemic declared over as FDA recommends further booster shots

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Even though the World Health Organization indicated the pandemic is over, the Food and Drug Administration has authorized another Covid booster.

The F.D.A. is recommending this shot for people 65 and over or those with compromised immune systems. The goal is to offer ongoing protection against Covid, which is still infecting residents at a rate of just under 200 people per week. And, those are only the people who report it.

The new recommended bivalent booster targets the Omicron variant. The good news is North Dakota care providers already have this shot as it’s the same formula released in the spring. “What we’re starting to see in some populations that are a little less healthy, a little less able to mount an immune response is that hospitalization protection is waning. We’re trying to prevent them from getting hospitalized,” said Adult Immunization Manager for the North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services Manager Jenny Galbraith.

The agency says those 65 and older who have not had a bivalent booster shot in at least four months may get another one. Those who are immunocompromised may get the booster two months after their last Covid shot.

