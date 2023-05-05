Pandemic declared over as FDA recommends further booster shots

Bivalent booster shot
Bivalent booster shot(KFYR-TV)
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Even though the World Health Organization indicated the pandemic is over, the Food and Drug Administration has authorized another Covid booster.

The F.D.A. is recommending this shot for people 65 and over or those with compromised immune systems. The goal is to offer ongoing protection against Covid, which is still infecting residents at a rate of just under 200 people per week. And, those are only the people who report it.

The new recommended bivalent booster targets the Omicron variant. The good news is North Dakota care providers already have this shot as it’s the same formula released in the spring. “What we’re starting to see in some populations that are a little less healthy, a little less able to mount an immune response is that hospitalization protection is waning. We’re trying to prevent them from getting hospitalized,” said Adult Immunization Manager for the North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services Manager Jenny Galbraith.

The agency says those 65 and older who have not had a bivalent booster shot in at least four months may get another one. Those who are immunocompromised may get the booster two months after their last Covid shot.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The trial is the third in recent weeks over how Kansas troopers conduct stops.
Lawsuit begins over patrol tactic known as ‘Kansas two step’
Uhaul shooting
Bismarck Police are investigating an officer involved shooting
Capitol
ND Legislature passes wrong version of final bill
ND Tax Commissioner Brian Kroshus
A closer look at ND’s property and income tax cuts
FILE - United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's...
US sprinter, Olympic medalist Tori Bowie dies at 32

Latest News

GABR
27th annual Great American Bike Race setup
KPS announcement
Kenmare Public Schools consolidates into one building to enhance education
KFYR - First News at Noon - Weather 5/05/2023
KFYR - First News at Noon - Weather 5/05/2023
Whitehorse Ducharme
Man sentenced to life in federal prison for sex crimes