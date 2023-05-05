Minot Public Schools releases 2023-24 calendar

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – One of the largest school districts in the state has released its calendar for the 2023-24 school year.

The school board approved next year’s calendar at its meeting Thursday.

Minot Public Schools will begin classes Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023.

Christmas vacation runs Dec. 25, 2023 – Jan. 1, 2024.

The school year wraps up on Thursday, May 23, 2024, if no makeup days are needed.

Commencement is Saturday, May 26, at the Minot State Dome.

The district has roughly 7,600 students enrolled across 19 facilities in Minot and Minot Air Force Base.

The second 9-12 high school currently being built on Minot’s north hill will open for the 2024-25 year.

