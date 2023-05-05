Minot businesses join forces to improve the lives of pets

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Tandem Dog Training as well as Pro-Motion Canine have joined forces with The Bark Porch to provide a one-stop-shop for grooming, training, and exercise.

Preventive exercise, grooming and training play a role in pet’s longevity.

Lyrissa Ronyak, The Bark Porch owner says they see pets like Lynk on a four to six week basis, making them the first line of defense when it comes to identifying potential problems pet parents might miss; like toenail care and joint health.

“When toenails become super overgrown, it starts affecting the tarsals and everything that goes all the way up into your shoulders including the hind end as well, into the hips.” said Ronyak.

Jessi Widdel with Pro-Motion Canine says she has seen a lot of animals that would benefit from motion and body awareness.

Some dogs, take part in weekly exercises with Pro-Motion Canine’s underwater treadmill, helping them with weight loss, promoting joint health and improving overall physical well-being.

“That’s why this machine is so important, it reduces the weight of the dog, you know by 60% so its taking that stress and the impact off those joints,” said Widdel.

Often, Jessi will advise pet owners to seek more training through Nicole Weatherby’s business, Tandem Dog Training to support her efforts.

“Just us being in the same building helps a lot but I can help troubleshoot some things that maybe these guys don’t think about because I come from more of a psychology standpoint and a little bit more of a behavior standpoint,” said Weatherby.

Prolonging life and making more paw-sible for pooches of all ages.

They shared that many pet owners can’t get surgery for their pets or afford it so they want to focus on preventive care and pain management.

Lyrissa, Jessi, and Nicole invite the public to keep up with their social media platforms for more updates on events hosted at The Bark Porch throughout the year.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.