Minot 2040 vision in the works

Minot 2040 vision
Minot 2040 vision(KMOT)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Officials have said Minot is growing, but the vision for how this city will look like by 2040 is more available than you may have realized.

John Van Dyke, principal planner for Minot and member of the planning committee, said it’s common for cities to plan a decade or more in advance.

The rough draft, posted to Minot2040.com, shows the vision for Minot from land use to transportation, to housing to open space.

Dyke said the plans were crafted with various stakeholder focus groups and community feedback from surveys.

“At the end of the day, we want to make it more attractive, and we just want to make sure that we’re addressing the concerns of the people that have an interest in the city of Minot,” said Dyke.

Dyke said each piece of the pie is a base that will lead to their own sub-plan as they get more details.

