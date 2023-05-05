Man sentenced to life in federal prison for sex crimes

Whitehorse Ducharme
Whitehorse Ducharme(KFYR-TV)
By Bella Kraft
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (KFYR) - A federal judge in Fargo sentenced an Alabama man on Friday to life in federal prison for abusive sexual contact with a child under 12.

Whitehorse Ducharme, 51, who is also known as Stanley Ducharme, previously lived in Belcourt, where authorities say he sexually abused a child from the ages of three to 11, starting in about 2008.

Ducharme pleaded guilty to the offense in November 2021.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The trial is the third in recent weeks over how Kansas troopers conduct stops.
Lawsuit begins over patrol tactic known as ‘Kansas two step’
Capitol
ND Legislature passes wrong version of final bill
Uhaul shooting
Bismarck Police are investigating an officer involved shooting
ND Tax Commissioner Brian Kroshus
A closer look at ND’s property and income tax cuts
Line dancing
Boot scootin’ good time; line dancing makes a comeback

Latest News

KFYR - First News at Noon - Weather 5/05/2023
KFYR - First News at Noon - Weather 5/05/2023
Meteorologist John Martin
People learn to spot severe weather from NWS Meteorologist
Science Olympiad Nationals
Bismarck High School students on the road to Science Olympiad Nationals to represent North Dakota
Deer numbers down
Deer licenses down more than 10,000