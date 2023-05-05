Man sentenced to life in federal prison for sex crimes
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (KFYR) - A federal judge in Fargo sentenced an Alabama man on Friday to life in federal prison for abusive sexual contact with a child under 12.
Whitehorse Ducharme, 51, who is also known as Stanley Ducharme, previously lived in Belcourt, where authorities say he sexually abused a child from the ages of three to 11, starting in about 2008.
Ducharme pleaded guilty to the offense in November 2021.
