Man sentenced to life in federal prison for sex crimes

FARGO, N.D. (KFYR) - A federal judge in Fargo sentenced an Alabama man on Friday to life in federal prison for abusive sexual contact with a child under 12.

Whitehorse Ducharme, 51, who is also known as Stanley Ducharme, previously lived in Belcourt, where authorities say he sexually abused a child from the ages of three to 11, starting in about 2008.

Ducharme pleaded guilty to the offense in November 2021.

