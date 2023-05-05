Magic City Discovery Center opens to the public Friday

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - After a decade of planning, construction, and community support, the Magic City Discovery Center officially opens to the public Friday!

The state-of-the-art facility features dozens of interactive exhibits that teach kids about science and the world around them.

While the center isn’t open to the public just yet, they’ve already hosted field trips from some area schools.

Executive Director Wendy Keller says it’s heartwarming to finally see kids enjoying what the center has to offer.

“It’s so fun to be able to see the kids just loving it and learning. You can almost see their little gears turning. It’s so exciting!” said Keller.

One of those kids who got a sneak peek before the public opening was Braya Auch.

She and her classmates at Bel-Air got to enjoy the exhibits Thursday, and says she plans to come back this summer.

“It’ll be really fun just being able to come here and explore the museum and learn new things and have fun with friends or family,” said Braya.

Keller says they’re implementing timed admission in an effort to prevent rushes at certain times, so everyone has the chance to enjoy the center, but your admission is good for the entire day.

It opens to the public at 10 a.m.

Hours are as follows:

Tues-Wed 9-4

Fri 10-7

Sat 10-6

Sun 12-4

Related content:

Magic City Discovery Center website

Minot, state leaders gather to celebrate Magic City Discovery Center

KMOT’s Joe Skurzewski tours the Magic City Discovery Center live on North Dakota Today

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.