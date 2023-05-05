Kenmare Public Schools consolidates into one building to enhance education

KPS announcement
KPS announcement(KFYR-TV)
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Kenmare Public School teachers know the struggle of teaching students split between two buildings. The drive back and forth is a hassle and an impediment to one-on-one time. But the problem will soon be resolved.

Right now, Pre-K through second grade is in one building. Nearly a mile away, the third through twelfth grade are in another. Students are also sharing their PE, music and special education teachers and their counselor and principal. But next fall, all 300 students will be housed in the high school building. Reconstruction will take place to facilitate the kids. The concession stand will be updated to make a second serving line. The music room will be expanded. Two new bathrooms will also be created in the future Pre-K and kindergarten rooms. Superintendent Alex Hennix says they’ve been trying to accomplish this move throughout her ten years working for KPS. “I think it’s going to be super beneficial just being one because we are such a tight-knit community and school and finally getting to be there for each other to be better support as an administration,” said Hennix. After the move, students will be separated be elementary, middle and high school. Hennix says the consolidation will also be more fiscally responsible.

The move will take place over the summer as to not disrupt classes. Hennix says the goal is to be done by Labor Day at the latest.

