Deer licenses down more than 10,000

Deer numbers down
Deer numbers down(Photo: Courtesy John Arman)
By Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A harsh winter is forcing North Dakota Game and Fish to lower the number of available deer licenses.

North Dakota Game and Fish Department Wildlife Division Chief Casey Anderson says, “The severity of winter conditions this year was record setting, particularly in the eastern half of the state,” Anderson said. “Consequently, there will be fewer deer licenses allocated in 2023; the lowest number of licenses available since 2016. Conservative license allocations are intended to maintain hunting opportunities while continuing to encourage population growth.”

53,400 licenses are available which is down 10,800 from last year. The deadline to apply is June 7. The season opens November 10.

Total deer licenses are determined by harvest rates, aerial surveys, depredation reports, hunter observations, input at advisory board meetings and comments from the public, landowners and department field staff.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The trial is the third in recent weeks over how Kansas troopers conduct stops.
Lawsuit begins over patrol tactic known as ‘Kansas two step’
Capitol
ND Legislature passes wrong version of final bill
Uhaul shooting
Bismarck Police are investigating an officer involved shooting
ND Tax Commissioner Brian Kroshus
A closer look at ND’s property and income tax cuts
Line dancing
Boot scootin’ good time; line dancing makes a comeback

Latest News

Science Olympiad Nationals
Bismarck High School students on the road to Science Olympiad Nationals to represent North Dakota
Schweitzer named new football coach at SMCHS Photo courtesy: Light of Christ Catholic Schools...
Schweitzer named new football coach at SMCHS
Scott Nelson and Todd Marmon. Marmon caught the paddlefish Friday, weighing in at 74 and a half...
Paddlefish anglers take to the Confluence
Line dancing.
Boot scootin’ good time; line dancing makes a comeback