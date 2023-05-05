Bismarck High School students on the road to Science Olympiad Nationals to represent North Dakota

Science Olympiad Nationals
Science Olympiad Nationals(KFYR-TV)
By Maiya Fleck
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck High School students will be representing the state at the Science Olympiad Nationals. The STEM competition will host students from all over the world.

15 students will go and work together at individual events for a combined team score with all their projects. The national competition will take place in Wichita, Kansas on May 21.  Marin Traynor has been competing in Science Olympiad for seven years.

“That’s one of the cool things about the Science Olympiad is that everybody gets to be more specialized in the topic they’re interested in.  So, some of my teammates are really focused in on anatomy and knowing systems of the body,” said Marin Traynor, a senior at BHS.

The students are trying to raise money for their trip by using a Go Fund Me on the Bismarck Public Schools Foundation page. They will also be doing demonstrations at Gateway to Science on Sunday throughout the day.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The trial is the third in recent weeks over how Kansas troopers conduct stops.
Lawsuit begins over patrol tactic known as ‘Kansas two step’
Capitol
ND Legislature passes wrong version of final bill
Uhaul shooting
Bismarck Police are investigating an officer involved shooting
ND Tax Commissioner Brian Kroshus
A closer look at ND’s property and income tax cuts
Line dancing
Boot scootin’ good time; line dancing makes a comeback

Latest News

Meteorologist John Martin
People learn to spot severe weather from NWS Meteorologist
Deer numbers down
Deer licenses down more than 10,000
Schweitzer named new football coach at SMCHS Photo courtesy: Light of Christ Catholic Schools...
Schweitzer named new football coach at SMCHS
Scott Nelson and Todd Marmon. Marmon caught the paddlefish Friday, weighing in at 74 and a half...
Paddlefish anglers take to the Confluence