Bismarck High School students on the road to Science Olympiad Nationals to represent North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck High School students will be representing the state at the Science Olympiad Nationals. The STEM competition will host students from all over the world.

15 students will go and work together at individual events for a combined team score with all their projects. The national competition will take place in Wichita, Kansas on May 21. Marin Traynor has been competing in Science Olympiad for seven years.

“That’s one of the cool things about the Science Olympiad is that everybody gets to be more specialized in the topic they’re interested in. So, some of my teammates are really focused in on anatomy and knowing systems of the body,” said Marin Traynor, a senior at BHS.

The students are trying to raise money for their trip by using a Go Fund Me on the Bismarck Public Schools Foundation page. They will also be doing demonstrations at Gateway to Science on Sunday throughout the day.

