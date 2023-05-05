27th annual Great American Bike Race setup

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Great American Bike Race takes place Saturday at the Bismarck Event Center.

Sanford employees are working hard to unload the bikes. They expect to have 300-400 riders and need a lot of helping hands.

“In this year’s Great American Bike Race, we have roughly 50 to 60 volunteers that’ll be helping out. Whether that’s making sure that bikes are operating smoothly or helping out in the Bravera KidZone - to recording the miles, entering donations, helping people check in - really have a role for everyone,” said Devin Reinbold, GABR event coordinator.

For participants, GABR has become a tradition.

“I’m really excited to see some old friends that I haven’t seen since last year at GABR. I’m excited to meet some new ones who have decided to join us because we’ve expanded the mission to help more kids than ever before,” said Sara Haugen, executive director at Sanford Health Foundation.

The opening ceremony starts at 8:30 a.m. The first heat is at 9 a.m. and the last is at 12:30 p.m.

“Yeah, so at this year’s event, we will have eight heats. Each is 20 minutes long. And so, for the riders that might feel like the longest 20 minutes of their life, but it goes pretty quick with so much excitement,” said Reinbold.

As people peddle away, they’re working towards a cause, and they hope to raise $150,000 this year.

“So, 100 percent of what we raised through the Great American Bike Race supports all of the kids that we serve at Stanford Children’s right here in our Bismarck region. It’s our tiniest babies who are born too early and spend too long in our NICU, to kids who are battling cancer,’ said Haugen.

This is GABR’s 27th year. For fundraiser tracking and other GABR resources, people can go to GABR.SANFORDHEALTH.ORG.

