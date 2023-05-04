Williston School’s “Central Campus” reconfiguration plan finalized

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The Williston Basin School District has determined their reconfiguration plans for students in grades five through eight starting next school year.

Superintendent Richard Faidley announced this week that Bakken Elementary would cover a majority of fifth and sixth grade students, who would be completely separated from each other. The facility will also house two pre-kindergarten classrooms and a center for English language learners (ELL).

Meanwhile, Williston Middle School would continue to serve grades seven and eight, and the ASB Innovation Academy would cover grades six to eight.

Missouri Ridge, north of town, is turning into a K to five facility. They previously held grades three to eight.

Faidley said these new plans were needed to address the growing classroom sizes in the lower grades.

“If the trends stay, we could have 540 kindergartners to start the next school year. We are graduating 260 seniors. Our school district is continuing to grow and we are growing at a pretty significant rate,” said Faidley.

Reconfiguration plans have been discussed and changed several times since the beginning of the year. Some previous ideas included turning the Innovation Academy into a fifth grade only setting and turning Bakken Elementary into a middle school.

“We’ve tried our absolute best to engage the community and focus on those areas that we have a plan moving forward,” said Faidley.

Faidley said the long-term goal is to have grades in a K to 4, 5 to 8, and 9 to 12 configuration once the district secures funding for more buildings.

Details of a possible bond have not been released, but Faidley expects one to be announced very soon.

