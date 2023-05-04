Three people plead not guilty to fentanyl ring charges

Fentanyl ring charges
Fentanyl ring charges(KFYR-TV)
By Bella Kraft
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Three people have pleaded not guilty to drug conspiracy charges, after Burleigh and Morton County authorities say the group worked together to distribute thousands of fentanyl pills in the area.

Police arrested Ahmed Johnson, Dakota Drain and Frederick Mclin in March after a four-month investigation. During the arrest, officers found 159 fentanyl pills, packaging materials, marijuana and around 13 hundred dollars in cash.

